I've experienced this just now with the latest versions of sanity. I've got a list array that can contain various building blocks that represent a page layout and one of them seemingly misses a wrapper or a padding element around its contents. All other building blocks work fine and there's no overflow issues. If I remember right, the formatting toolbar was collapsing itself at some point in the past, maybe it's simply that? BTW - screenshot is Firefox@latest, sanity@latest