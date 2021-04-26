Limiting array fields and hiding the "Add Item" button in Sanity.io

validation: Rule => Rule.required().min(6).max(6)

You could restrict your array to six and only six items with a validation like this (there are other ways, too):This would prevent publishing the document in the studio if the number of items is not six. Note that this will not prevent more or less items when the document is created or edited outside of the studio (the CLI, a client, the HTTP API, etc.), as validation currently only works in the studio.Removing thebutton (or perhaps more appropriate would be to make it disabled) will take more work. I don’t believe you can easily hijack the button without re-creating the entire input component yourself and building in that logic, but I would be delighted to be proven wrong.