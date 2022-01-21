Limiting the scope of a filter within a Groq query to the returned scope.

*[]

*[_type == 'module' && slug.current == $module]{ "chapter": *[_type == 'chapter' && _id in ^.chapters[]._ref && slug.current == $chapter][0] }

Ah I see.. I think you can always bring in the big boyto get you exactly what you want:But it may make the query a bit harder to read, I wonder if there's an easier way to slice & deref an array of ref at the same time