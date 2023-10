Managing projects and transferring ownership to clients in Sanity.io

🙂

Hi User, thanks for the kind words and great that you’re considering moving over to Sanity. It is indeed possible to ‘transfer’ ownership of a project to a client.To do so, simply make sure the client has Administrator rights for the project on manage.sanity.io and remove yourself from the project whenever you see fit. Or, alternatively, stay on there of courseWe’ll also be making some changes to manage.sanity.io that should make this process easier.Every project can belong to a separate organisation, so for every client you could create a client-specific organisation where you ask them to add their billing details. This will ensure continuity when you hand over a project.Let me know if this is clear enough and answers your question. Happy to go into depth on anything. Also, I can put you in touch with someone if you would ever like to discuss agency options or client-specific requirements for larger projects.Great to have you here!