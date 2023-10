_

publishedAt

hidden

doc.publishedAt

doc.publishedAt ?? doc._createdAt

Update: After some more searching it does seem like theprefaced fields are readonly.For future searchers who made the same mistake, here's what I'm doing to move forward:• Made my customfieldin my schema definition, so it will be undefined on all posts created in the future. • On my client, replacedwithto account for old posts and future ones.