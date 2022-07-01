Skip to content
Migrating from Wordpress - Should I Stick With GitHub Actions and Pages?

9 replies
Last updated: Jul 1, 2022

Hey friends. I’m starting to plan a migration for my personal site from Wordpress (🤢) to Eleventy and Sanity (inspired by my participation in the Structured Content conf). I’m not a developer (like, at all — I can muck around with basic Git and SSGs and HTML/CCS but when I get into JS, PHP etc I start hyperventilating).
I’m somewhat comfortable with GitHub Actions and Pages and I’m wondering if there’s any strong reason why I should
not stick with that for deployment/hosting (instead of, say, Netlify, which seems to be the preference ’round these parts).

Jun 30, 2022, 8:42 PM

If you’re used to GitHub Pages, stick to GitHub Pages. It’s totally fine.

Jun 30, 2022, 8:56 PM

Netlify is generally a bit more complete of a solution since it's a dedicated hosting company which specializes in static assets.

Jun 30, 2022, 8:57 PM

But GitHub Pages does more or less the same thing. I’d say it’s a little harder to set up than Netlify, but clearly not a problem for you given you know how to use it already.

Jun 30, 2022, 8:57 PM

Thank you, that’s what I was hoping to hear! 🙌

Jun 30, 2022, 8:58 PM

user G
If you ever need an assist on the PHP front I'd love to help out. My background is in WP development but I also have used PHP to run Sanity queries/data (it's a thing!)

Jul 1, 2022, 7:50 PM

user S
I actually would love to pick your brain sometime in the next couple of weeks if you’re up for it. I have another personal project currently in WP that I’ve been contemplating refactoring but just don’t have the expertise to come up with a real engineering strategy for managing it.

Jul 1, 2022, 9:12 PM

Awesome. Do you mind if I DM you? I have something you might find interesting.

Jul 1, 2022, 9:21 PM

Yes please!

Jul 1, 2022, 9:46 PM

Sent

Jul 1, 2022, 10:08 PM

