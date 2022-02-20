import Header from "@components/Header";
import { sanityClient, urlFor } from "sanity";
import { Post } from "typings";
import { GetStaticProps } from "next";
// import PortableText from "react-portable-text";
import { PortableText } from "@portabletext/react";
interface Props {
post: Post;
}
function Post({ post }: Props) {
console.log(post);
return (
<main>
<Header />
<img
className="w-full h-40 object-cover"
src={urlFor(post.mainImage).url()!}
/>
<article className="max-w-3xl mx-auto p-5">
<h1 className="text-3xl mt-10 mb-3">{post.title}</h1>
<h2 className="text-xl font-light text-gray-500 mb-2">
{post.description}
</h2>
<div className="flex items-center space-x-2">
<img
className="h-10 w-10 rounded-full object-cover"
src={urlFor(post.author.image).url()}
/>
<p className="font-extralight text-sm">
Blog post by{" "}
<span className="text-green-600">{post.author.name}</span> -
Published at{" "}
{new Date(post._createdAt).toLocaleDateString("nl-NL", {
year: "numeric",
month: "2-digit",
day: "2-digit",
})}
</p>
</div>
<div className="mt-10">
<PortableText
value={post.body}
components={{
types: {
image: ({ node: { asset, alt, width } }: any) => (
<figure className="inline-image">
<img
alt={alt}
src={urlFor(asset).width(1280).fit("max").url()}
/>
</figure>
),
},
block: {
h1: ({ children }) => (
<h1 className="text-2xl font-bold my-5">{children}</h1>
),
h2: ({ children }) => (
<h2 className="text-xl font-bold my-5">{children}</h2>
),
h3: ({ children }) => (
<h3 className="text-lg font-bold my-5">{children}</h3>
),
h4: ({ children }) => (
<h4 className="text-md font-bold my-5">{children}</h4>
),
// blockquote: (props: any) => (
// <blockquote
// className="text-xl text-red-300 font-bold my-5"
// {...props}
// />
// ),
},
marks: {
// link: ({ href, children }: any) => (
// <a href={href} className="text-blue-500 hover:underline">
// {children}
// </a>
// ),
},
listItem: {
li: ({ children }: any) => (
<li className="ml-4 list-disc">{children}</li>
),
},
}}
/>
</div>
<hr className="my-5 border border-yellow-500 mb-10" />
<h3 className="text-sm text-yellow-500">Enjoyed this article?</h3>
<h4 className="text-3xl font-bold">Leave a comment below!</h4>
<hr className="py-3 mt-2" />
<form className="flex flex-col py-5 mx-auto mb-10">
<label className="block mb-5">
<span className="text-gray-700">Name</span>
<input
className="shadow border rounded py-2 px-3 form-input mt-1 block w-full ring-yellow-500 outline-none focus:ring"
placeholder="John Appleseed"
type="text"
/>
</label>
<label className="block mb-5">
<span className="text-gray-700">Email</span>
<input
className="shadow border rounded py-2 px-3 form-input mt-1 block w-full ring-yellow-500 outline-none focus:ring"
placeholder="John Appleseed"
type="text"
/>
</label>
<label className="block mb-5">
<span className="text-gray-700">Comment</span>
<textarea
className="shadow border rounded py-2 px-3 form-textarea mt-1 block w-full ring-yellow-500 outline-none focus:ring"
placeholder="John Appleseed"
rows={8}
/>
</label>
</form>
</article>
</main>
);
}
export default Post;
export const getStaticPaths = async () => {
const query = `*[_type == "post"] {
title,
slug {
current
}
}`;
const posts = await sanityClient.fetch(query);
const paths = posts.map((post: Post) => ({
params: {
slug: post.slug.current,
},
}));
return {
paths,
fallback: "blocking",
};
};
export const getStaticProps: GetStaticProps = async ({ params }) => {
const query = `*[_type == "post" && slug.current == $slug][0] {
_id,
_createdAt,
title,
description,
mainImage,
slug,
body[]{
...,
asset -> {
alt,
width,
...,
"_key": _id
}
},
'comments': *[
_type == "comment" &&
post._ref == ^._id &&
approved == true
],
author -> {
name,
image
}
}`;
const post = await sanityClient.fetch(query, {
slug: params?.slug,
});
if (!post) {
return {
notFound: true,
};
}
return {
props: {
post,
},
revalidate: 60, // After 60 seconds update old cached version.
};
};