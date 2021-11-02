Missing "displayExcerpt" and "displayTitle" fields on the front page. Code and schema provided. Query needs to fetch those fields. Issue resolved with help.
Last updated: Nov 2, 2021
M
I got to the post page title and excerpt working in the post page, but i am missing the "displayExcerpt" and "displayTitle" on the front page. A little unsure what I'm missing, I swapped "titles" and "excerpt" for "hero. post" and "more.articels" to "displayTitle" and "displayExcerpt". What am I doing wrong?
Oct 25, 2021, 10:39 PM
M
Hi, will this be followed up?
user M
Nov 1, 2021, 2:17 AM
R
Hey User! As I recall from your previous thread, you'll need to do two things:1. Make sure your query is fetching those fields
2. Make sure you're rendering the data that's fetched.
Feel free to share your current code and I can take a look again.
Nov 1, 2021, 7:34 PM
M
studio/schemas/post.js:
template/components/hero-post.js:
export default { name: 'post', title: 'Artikler', type: 'document', fields: [ { name: 'displayTitle', description: 'Title for displaying on the FRONT PAGE', title: 'Display Title', type: 'string' }, { name: 'displayExcerpt', description: 'Excerpt for displaying on the FRONT PAGE', title: 'Display Excerpt', type: 'string' }, { name: 'displayImage', description: 'Image for displaying on the FRONT PAGE', title: 'Display Image', type: 'image' }, { name: 'title', title: 'Display Main Title', description: 'Title for displaying on the POST PAGE', type: 'string' }, { name: 'excerpt', title: 'Display Excerpt', description: 'Excerpt for displaying on the POST PAGE', type: 'text', }, { name: 'slug', title: 'Slug', description: 'Displaying in the end of the URL', type: 'slug', options: { source: 'title', maxLength: 96 } }, { name: 'mainImage', title: 'Main image', description: 'Image for displaying on the POST PAGE' type: 'image', options: { hotspot: true } }, { name: 'tags', title: 'Tags', type: 'tags', }, { name: 'categories', title: 'Categories', type: 'array', of: [{type: 'reference', to: {type: 'category'}}] }, { name: 'author', title: 'Journalist', type: 'reference', to: {type: 'author'} }, { name: 'publishedAt', title: 'Published at', type: 'datetime' }, { name: 'body', title: 'Body', type: 'blockContent' } ], preview: { select: { title: 'title', author: 'author.name', media: 'mainImage' }, prepare(selection) { const {author} = selection return Object.assign({}, selection, { subtitle: author && `av ${author}` }) } } }
template/components/hero-post.js:
Is this correct?
import Avatar from '../components/avatar' import Date from '../components/date' import CoverImage from '../components/cover-image' import Link from 'next/link' export default function HeroPost({ title, coverImage, date, excerpt, author, slug, displayExcerpt, displayTitle }) { return ( <div> <div className="mb-5 md:mb-5"> <CoverImage slug={slug} imageObject={coverImage} title={title} url={coverImage} /> </div> <div className="md:grid md:grid-cols-1 md:col-gap-16 lg:col-gap-8 mb-20 md:mb-28"> <p className="text-1xl lg:text-2xl leading-relaxed mb-4">{displayExcerpt}</p> <h3 className="mb-4 text-7xl lg:text-8xl leading-tight"> <Link as={`/posts/${slug}`} href="/posts/[slug]"> <a className="hover:underline">{displayTitle}</a> </Link> </h3> </div> </div> ) }
Nov 1, 2021, 8:09 PM
R
That looks correct. What does it look like on your frontend?
Nov 1, 2021, 8:28 PM
M
template/pages/index.js
Displayexcerpt and displayTitle doesn't show.
import Container from '../components/container' import MoreArticles from '../components/more-articles' import HeroPost from '../components/hero-post' import Navbar from '../components/Navbar' import Layout from '../components/layout' import { getAllPostsForHome } from '../lib/api' import Head from 'next/head' import styles from '../styles/Home.module.scss' export default function Index({ allPosts, preview }) { const heroPost = allPosts[0] const morePosts = allPosts.slice(1) return ( <> <Layout preview={preview}> <Head> <title>******* | ******</title> </Head> <Navbar /> <Container> {heroPost && ( <HeroPost title={heroPost.title} coverImage={heroPost.coverImage} date={heroPost.date} author={heroPost.author} slug={heroPost.slug} excerpt={heroPost.excerpt} displayTitle={heroPost.displayTitle} displayExcerpt={heroPost.displayExcerpt} /> )} {morePosts.length > 0 && <MoreArticles posts={morePosts} />} </Container> </Layout> </> ) } export async function getStaticProps({ preview = false }) { const allPosts = await getAllPostsForHome(preview) return { props: { allPosts, preview }, revalidate: 1 } }
Nov 1, 2021, 8:56 PM
M
user Mwas this what you meant? Please let me know so I can learn how to get it right! ☺️
Nov 2, 2021, 9:46 PM
R
Can you share your repo?
Nov 2, 2021, 9:53 PM
M
Nov 2, 2021, 10:09 PM
R
Got it. Your query isn't fetching 'displayExcerpt' or 'displayTitle', so there's not data to render in your component.
Nov 2, 2021, 10:15 PM
M
How do I make the query fetch ‘displayExcerpt’ and ‘displayTitle’ in the component?
Nov 2, 2021, 10:19 PM
R
You could need to add it to the
postFieldsconst here .
Nov 2, 2021, 10:21 PM
M
Thanks! It worked now 👍
Nov 2, 2021, 10:24 PM
R
Nice! Glad we got it sorted out!
Nov 2, 2021, 10:25 PM
