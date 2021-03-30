Modeling a tree-structure taxonomy in Sanity for Norwegian regions

Hi all!

New to Sanity

🙂

How would I model a tree-structure taxonomy of pre-defined values?



I can make a simple one-level taxonomy with an array of strings, with the strings pre-defined.



But I want to make a tree-structure where you can choose the whole category (parent), or a child, or even a grand-child. Is this possible?



My use case is Norwegian counties and municipalities, where I want the user to be able to select:



• The whole country

• Any number of specific counties, say Viken

• Any number of specific sub-counties / municipalities, say Fredrikstad (all of these belong to a county)

Any leads on how to do this easily?

