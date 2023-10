fields[]

import React from 'react'; export default { name: '...', title: '...', type: 'document', fields: [ { title: "License Plate", name: "licensePlate", type:"string" }, { title:"Model", name:"model", type:"string" }, { title:"Manufacturer", name:"manufacturer", type: "array", of: [ { type:'reference', to: [ { type:"manufacturer" } ] } ] } ], preview: { select: { manufacturer: 'manufacturer.name', model: 'model', licensePlate: 'licensePlate', }, prepare({ manufacturer, model, licensePlate }) { return { title: `${licensePlate} - ${manufacturer} ${model}` } } } }

Hi Johannes. You can do this using previews . In your schema, at the same level as your document’s, you add. Something like:It’s probably worth adding some error handling to yourstatement (in case one or more of the fields isn’t there). You might also need to play within your `select`—it might need to be