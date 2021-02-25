Modifying document title in studio document list view using previews in Sanity.io
Is there a way to modify (concatenate) the document title in the studio document list view?By default it picks the value from the first field in my schema. However, I would like the name in the list to be created from concatenating three of the fields.
“LKJ546 - BMW X5”
Is there a way to achieve this?
{ title:"License Plate", name:"licensePlate", type:"string"}, { title:"Model", name:"model", type:"string"}, {title:"Manufacturer", name:"manufacturer", type: "array", of: [ {type:'reference', to: [ {type:"manufacturer"}] } ]}
Feb 25, 2021, 11:01 PM
Hi Johannes. You can do this using previews . In your schema, at the same level as your document’s
fields[], you add
preview: { … }. Something like:
It’s probably worth adding some error handling to your
import React from 'react'; export default { name: '...', title: '...', type: 'document', fields: [ { title: "License Plate", name: "licensePlate", type:"string" }, { title:"Model", name:"model", type:"string" }, { title:"Manufacturer", name:"manufacturer", type: "array", of: [ { type:'reference', to: [ { type:"manufacturer" } ] } ] } ], preview: { select: { manufacturer: 'manufacturer.name', model: 'model', licensePlate: 'licensePlate', }, prepare({ manufacturer, model, licensePlate }) { return { title: `${licensePlate} - ${manufacturer} ${model}` } } } }
returnstatement (in case one or more of the fields isn’t there). You might also need to play with
manufacturerin your `select`—it might need to be
manufacturer: 'manufacturer.0.name'.
Feb 25, 2021, 11:17 PM
Hm… Almost?Getting “License Plate - undefined undefined”
(Even took out the manufacturer array to see if that was part of the problem).
import { array } from "prop-types"; import Tabs from "sanity-plugin-tabs" export default { title:"Vehicle", name:"vehicle", type:"document", fields: [ // define the tab layout { title:"Reg", name:"licensePlate", type:"string"}, { name:"content", type:"object", inputComponent: Tabs, fieldsets: [ {name:"main", title:"Generelt", options:{sortOrder:10}}, {name:"technical", title:"Teknisk", options:{sortOrder:20}} ], options: {layout:"object"}, // define the tab contents fields: [ //tab 1 { title:"Merke", name:"manufacturer", type: "array", of: [ {type:'reference', to: [ {type:"manufacturer"}] } ], fieldset:"main" }, { title:"Modell", name:"modelName", type:"string", fieldset:"main" }, { title:"Modellbetegnelse", name:"techmodel", type:"string", fieldset:"technical" } ] } ] , preview: { select: { modelName: 'modelName', licensePlate: 'licensePlate', }, prepare({ modelName, licensePlate }) { return { title: `${licensePlate} - ${modelName}` } } }, }
Feb 25, 2021, 11:38 PM
Ahh, okay. That’s a different schema than what I first saw.
To find out the dot notation you’ll need to use, I like to go to the three dots in the top-right corner and choose
Inspect. If you follow the tree to your desired value, you should be able to plug that into your
preview.select.
Feb 25, 2021, 11:43 PM
If you want to post yours I’d be happy to help you form it.
Feb 25, 2021, 11:43 PM
Perfect, found it (and fixed it) 🎉
Feb 25, 2021, 11:45 PM
