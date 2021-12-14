{ "implements": "part:@sanity/form-builder/input/array/functions", "path": "./utils/conditionalFields/" }

sanity.json

// Simple implementation of <https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity/blob/21af6baffe88d57db32d0a05e048ef7d3d671523/packages/%40sanity/form-builder/src/inputs/ArrayInput/ArrayFunctions.tsx> import React from "react"; import DropDownButton from "part:@sanity/components/buttons/dropdown"; import Button from "part:@sanity/components/buttons/default"; import ButtonGrid from "part:@sanity/components/buttons/button-grid"; export default class ArrayFunctions extends React.Component { handleDropDownAction = (menuItem) => { this.handleInsertItem(menuItem.type); }; handleAddBtnClick = () => { this.handleInsertItem(this.props.type.of[0]); }; handleInsertItem = (type) => { const { onCreateValue, onAppendItem } = this.props; const item = onCreateValue(type); onAppendItem(item); }; renderSelectType(isList) { const items = this.props.type.of.map((memberDef) => ({ title: memberDef.title || memberDef.type.name, type: memberDef, })); return ( <DropDownButton inverted items={items} onAction={this.handleDropDownAction} > {isList ? "Add" : "Choose"} </DropDownButton> ); } render() { const { type, readOnly, children, value } = this.props; const maxLength = type.validation[0]._rules.find((rule) => rule.flag === "max") || false; const isList = maxLength && maxLength.constraint === 1 ? false : true; if (maxLength && value && value.length >= maxLength.constraint) { return null; } if (readOnly) { return null; } if (type?.options?.generated) { return null; } return ( <div> <ButtonGrid align="start"> {type.of.length === 1 ? ( <Button inverted onClick={this.handleAddBtnClick}> Add </Button> ) : ( this.renderSelectType(isList) )} {children || null} </ButtonGrid> </div> ); } }

Haven’t really done this since native conditional fields were released, but you used to be able to overwrite the default fields via the parts system.You basically add sth. liketo. (Modify “path” accordingly to point to your custom implementation).Here’s a rough sample from a while back, where I modified the button to read “Choose” instead of “Add” when there was a certain validation method on the native array field:Haven’t tested this with a newer studio installation, so I can’t vouch that this will work with the new Sanity UI. But maybe it will put you on the right track