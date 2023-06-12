exports.createAtlasUserWithEmail = async function(email) {

const realmApp = context.services.get('mongodb-atlas');

const usersCollection = realmApp.db('db-name.db').collection('User');

// Find the document with the specified email address

const user = await usersCollection.findOne({ username: email });

if (user) {

try {

// Create an Atlas user using the email address

const atlasUser = await realmApp.emailPasswordAuth.registerUser({ email, password: 'testtest' });

// Return the created Atlas user

return atlasUser;

} catch (error) {

Error creating Atlas user: ${error.message}

}

} else {

User not found with the specified email address: ${email}

}

};

Hello everybody! Hope you are doing well.`throw new Error();``throw new Error();`I'm looking for some advice & consultation on a MongoDB migration we're doing to serverless MongoDB with Atlas/Realm.At the moment we're trying to understand serverless functions inside of Atlas for CRUD and User Auth/Setup/Delete/etcNext we'll be looking at database migration and other more complicated functions.Please apply if you have specific experience working with