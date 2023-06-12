Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

MongoDB migration to serverless Atlas/Realm and seeking advice on serverless functions and database migration.

9 replies
Last updated: Jun 12, 2023
Hello everybody! Hope you are doing well.

exports.createAtlasUserWithEmail = async function(email) {

const realmApp = context.services.get('mongodb-atlas');

const usersCollection = realmApp.db('db-name.db').collection('User');


// Find the document with the specified email address

const user = await usersCollection.findOne({ username: email });


if (user) {

try {

// Create an Atlas user using the email address

const atlasUser = await realmApp.emailPasswordAuth.registerUser({ email, password: 'testtest' });


// Return the created Atlas user

return atlasUser;

} catch (error) {
`throw new Error(
Error creating Atlas user: ${error.message}
);`
}

} else {
`throw new Error(
User not found with the specified email address: ${email}
);`
}

};

I'm looking for some advice &amp; consultation on a MongoDB migration we're doing to serverless MongoDB with Atlas/Realm.

At the moment we're trying to understand serverless functions inside of Atlas for CRUD and User Auth/Setup/Delete/etc

Next we'll be looking at database migration and other more complicated functions.

Please apply if you have specific experience working with
https://realm.mongodb.com
Jun 12, 2023, 4:45 PM
are you migrating from mongo to sanity.io ?
Jun 12, 2023, 5:07 PM
I think no.
Jun 12, 2023, 5:08 PM
ok so what does this question have to do with sanity being that this is a sanity slack?
Jun 12, 2023, 5:08 PM
I believe the people in this slack, have rich experience with several techniques not only sanity,
Jun 12, 2023, 5:10 PM
Could you help me?
Jun 12, 2023, 5:10 PM
no maybe you should post this in random since it has nothing to do with sanity
Jun 12, 2023, 5:11 PM
As I mentioned in your other thread, this is not an appropriate place to look for this sort of help.
Jun 12, 2023, 6:48 PM
yes, I will remember.Sorry again.
Jun 12, 2023, 6:48 PM
Many thanks!
Jun 12, 2023, 6:49 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.