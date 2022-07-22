Hi, I am new to Sanity and I have some issues with a reference type. I have a job schema where I have a skill field that references jobskill. Now when I move to GraphQL in Gatsby, the result for the skills is always null. Basically I think gatsby thinks that the skills field is just an arrray of strings and not of objects. This is my schema:





export default { name: 'job', title: 'Jobs', type: 'document', fields: [ { name: 'title', title: 'Jobtitel', type: 'string', }, { name: 'slug', title: 'Link', type: 'slug', description: 'Eindeutiger Link, welcher zum spezifischen Job führt. (z.B. projekt-manager)', options: { source: 'title', maxLength: 96, }, }, { name: 'datum', title: 'Datum', type: 'date', options: { dateFormat: 'YYYY-MM-DD', calendarTodayLabel: 'Today' }, initialValue: (new Date()).toLocaleDateString('en-CA') }, { name: 'skills', title: 'Skills', type: 'array', of: [{ type: 'reference', to: [{type: 'jobskill'}] }] }, { name: 'benefits', title: 'Vorteile', type: 'array', of: [{type: "string"}] }, { name: 'konditionen', title: 'Konditionen', type: 'array', of: [{type: "string"}] } ], }

const colors = [ { "title": "Schwarz", "value": "000000"}, { "title": "Orange", "value": "ff603b"}, { "title": "Grün", "value": "b7b783"}, ] export default { name: 'jobskill', title: 'Job Skills', type: 'document', fields: [ { name: 'title', title: 'Fähigkeit Bezeichnung', type: 'string', }, { name: 'color', title: 'Farbe der Fähigkeit', type: 'string', options: { list: colors, layout: "dropdown" }, } ] }

query ($slug: String) { sanityJob(slug: {current: {eq: $slug}}) { title benefits konditionen skills } }

{ "data": { "sanityJob": { "title": "Projekt Manager:in M/W/D", "benefits": [ "Familäres Umfeld", "Nette Kolleg:innen" ], "konditionen": [ "ab € 5.300 brutto / monatlich", "25 Urlaubstage / Jahr", "Jahresprovision", "interne Schulungen" ], "skills": [ null ] } }, "extensions": {} }

And my jobskill schema looks like this:And this is my request:and that is the result I get:And in my Sanity Studio I have one skill added, and if I add two, there would be two null fields.Thanks in advance!