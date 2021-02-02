My project using next.js ecommerce starter is not running locally

A couple thoughts on what's happening:

So what should happen (and looks like might not be...?) is that when you run



npm install

postinstall

/studio

npm run postinstall

/studio

sanity start

npm start

sanity start

/studio

it should install all the dependencies for the root folder (your Next.js frontend). Once that's done, NPM should be automatically running thescript, which will use Lerna to run npm install for the Sanity Studio in thefolder. That's one possibility. If that's what's breaking, the fix would be to runand that should install the rest of what's necessary.Other possibility, the dev script may not be properly moving into thefolder and may be trying to runinside the root, which technically isn't the studio application, so it's failing. If the above solution doesn't work, try runningin your root directory, and in another terminal window, runinside thefolder.If either of those things are happening, it's something we'll want to look into fixing with the starter's scripts, but hopefully one of those solutions will get you running