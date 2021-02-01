Need help with creating a grid container preview in Slack thread.

preview: { select: { title: 'title', content: 'content' }, prepare({ title, content }) { const subs = previewReference(content) console.log('subs: ', subs) return { title: `${title}`, subtitle: subs } } }

export const previewReference = async(content) => { const query = `*[_type == "tool"]{ _id, title }` return await client.fetch(query) .then(doc => { const ids = [] doc.map(id => ids.push(id)) return ids }) .then(ids => { const filteredArray = [] content.filter((value, i) => { const helper = value.tool._ref ids.filter(id => { const eyeDee = id._id if (eyeDee === helper) { console.log("Got one! ", id.title) filteredArray.push(id.title) } }) }); console.log('filteredArray: ', filteredArray) return filteredArray }) }

I’ve been fighting for a few hours with a preview, and I figured I’d check in here. I am creating a grid container that has a content array that will accept references to tools, or to cards. I would like for the preview to show the title, and have a subtitle that shows a few of the referenced tools or cards.I have created a function that returns the correct values, but it doesn’t actually work in the preview because the return is an object. It’s also really gross, and I think that there has to be a better way to do this, and I am hopeful that someone can help me to find it.Here’s the preview:And here’s the function: