Nested anchor tag causing validateDOMNesting warning in React code

import CoverImage from '../../CoverImage'; import Link from '../../Link'; import SectionSeparator from '../../SectionSeparator'; import React from 'preact/compat'; export default function HeroPost({ coverImage, slug, displayExcerpt, displayTitle, }) { return ( <div className="front-container" data-row-id='1'> <div className="row-grid-container"> <Link href={`/posts/${slug}`}> <CoverImage slug={slug} imageObject={coverImage} title={displayTitle} url={coverImage}/> <div className="title-container"> <p className="excerpt">{displayExcerpt}</p> <h3 className="title"> <a>{displayTitle}</a> </h3> </div> </Link> </div> <SectionSeparator/> </div> ); };

import CoverImage from '../../CoverImage'; import Link from '../../Link'; import {imageBuilder} from '../../../lib/sanity'; export default function PostPreview({ title, coverImage, slug, displayTitle, displayExcerpt, }) { return ( <article> <Link href={`/posts/${slug}`}> <div className="image-container"> <CoverImage slug={slug} title={title} imageObject={coverImage} url={imageBuilder(coverImage).url()}/> </div> <p className="excerpt">{displayExcerpt}</p> <h3 className="title"> <a className='hover:underline'>{displayTitle}</a> </h3> </Link> </article> ); }

<NavLink href="#x"><Link id="RouterNavLink" style={None} to="/contact">anywords</Link></NavLink>

<a><a></a></a>

Warning: validateDOMNesting(…): <a> cannot appear as a descendant of <a>

<NavLink id="RouterNavLink" style={None} to="/contact">anywords</NavLink>

<Link id="RouterNavLink" style={None} to="/contact">anywords</Link>

I'm trying to make whole article clickable, but got the warning: Warning: validateDOMNesting(...): <a> cannot appear as a descendant of <a> AND Warning: Expected server HTML to contain a matching <figure> in <a>.If i put Link over <h3> i will not get the warning, but then the article is not clickable, only the img and title.I found this:This is the code which causing the error,Which is converted to,So you are getting error,To solve this just use one of the follow,OR,but i'm not sure how to apply this in this code, i might need a work around or structure the code differently. Hope there is someone here who can help, thanks!