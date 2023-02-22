Nested category system causing view override in Sanity.io

Hey, I'm trying to build a nested category system which allows for creation/modification of categories on the fly. I've been using the structure builder. My main problem is that when I set the child property for one of the category lists, it overrides the view for that category document type and the only way to alter the categories is to alter them directly, rather than from within the structure that i'm creating. Ideally I would filter the category document out of the main desk. Been pulling my hair out for a couple of days now, any help would be appreciated.