*[_type == "post"] | order(publishedAt desc, _updatedAt desc) { ..., categories[] -> { "slug": slug.current, title } }

Hey! I'm doing a nested query for categories under a blog post and was wondering how i could use groq to sort the returning categories by alphabetical order, or if i need to make some fancy projection... or I'm better off handling it client side. the current query, which returns the posts in the appropriate order:I tried to do a projection inside the query but I'm still very new to groq and trying to get the hang of it