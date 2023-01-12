user G

useContext

next dev

react

react-dom

I finally set up the folders in a structure, but I get aerror when runningcommand. I checked for possible problems, like version mismatch. Versions are OK. In the demo next.js pages folder, there are no componenets which explicitly use hooks, so I guess that's not the problem either. Lastly, maybe the problem is that there are twoandlibraries one for next.js and one for the sanity studio. But these two shouldn't interfere wiht one another. So, what do you suggest? How could I solve this?