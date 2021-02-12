next build && next start

path

[path].tsx

/page1

/page1/childpage

Can anyone here think of a reason that a dynamic route might work in dev mode but not in production mode when running? We have a project we are working on that has a dynamicbeing created in the query to sanity, and we are using a wildcardto catch those routes. The query seems to work fine, and in dev we can get to all the pages using this route. But in production we get empty pages for, and 404s for