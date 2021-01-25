(node:33819) UnhandledPromiseRejectionWarning: Error: Option requires argument: --port

"dev": "concurrently \"next --port $PORT\" \"cd studio && sanity start\"",

Hi, I’m trying to set up the Next.js E-commerece example but I’ve ran into an issue. I get this error in console. In the package.json-file I see that the scriptis trying to use a variable called $PORT (I’m assuming), but this variable isn’t defined anywhere in the example.