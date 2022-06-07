*[_type == "nouvelles"&& slug.current == $slug][0]{

_id,

title,

publishedAt,

"slug": slug.current,

"categories": category[]->{title, slug},

"imageUrl": mainImage.asset->url,

body,

}

On my site there's a "news" ("nouvelles") page which maps out a bunch of articles. With the following query, my articles (when on their slug) would render the content properly, but when I would go to the parent page "nouvelles.js" rather than [slug].js I would get the following error (see screenshot)The error would go away on nouvelles.js when I remove the highlighted expression in my original question, but then I wouldn't get the proper content when I click into an article ( [slug].js ).Will I need a separate query for this to work properly, or am I doing something wrong here?