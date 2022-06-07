Next.js Errors when trying to map Slugs to Articles
Last updated: Jun 7, 2022
Hey, small groq question -- what does this part of this expression do? I noticed my query wasn't working when the highlighted part here was uncommented
Jun 7, 2022, 2:06 PM
The
slug.current == $slugpart filters the results from
_type == "post"to only return posts where the slug matches the
$slugvariable supplied to the query
Jun 7, 2022, 2:08 PM
It looks for
postdocuments which have a
slugfield with a value that is equal to the
slugargument given to the query.
Jun 7, 2022, 2:09 PM
The
[0]part simply gets the first (hopefully only) one of these results to eliminate the need to traverse to the first array item in your code
Jun 7, 2022, 2:09 PM
Makes sense! Thank you both for the explanation 🙂
Jun 7, 2022, 2:18 PM
On my site there's a "news" ("nouvelles") page which maps out a bunch of articles. With the following query, my articles (when on their slug) would render the content properly, but when I would go to the parent page "nouvelles.js" rather than [slug].js I would get the following error (see screenshot)
The error would go away on nouvelles.js when I remove the highlighted expression in my original question, but then I wouldn't get the proper content when I click into an article ( [slug].js ).
Will I need a separate query for this to work properly, or am I doing something wrong here?
*[_type == "nouvelles"&& slug.current == $slug][0]{
_id,
title,
publishedAt,
"slug": slug.current,
"categories": category[]->{title, slug},
"imageUrl": mainImage.asset->url,
body,
}
Jun 7, 2022, 2:40 PM
here is nouvelles.js, and [slug].js respectively
Jun 7, 2022, 2:41 PM
Your query references a
$slugparameter, but you do not provide any. So either it doesn’t need to check for the slug and that condition needs to be removed, or you need to pass a slug parameter. 🙂
Jun 7, 2022, 2:45 PM
Just to be clear, you mean within my groq query right? not within
getStaticProps?
Jun 7, 2022, 2:48 PM
Both? Your groq query is executed in
getStaticProps.
Jun 7, 2022, 2:50 PM
Yeah... so on the news index page, you don't want to match against a slug... you want to list all of the news items... so the slug match and the array index aren't needed
Jun 7, 2022, 2:51 PM
So I should have one query on my news index page without the check like so:
then another for my [slug].js like so:
*[_type == "nouvelles"][]{ _id, title, publishedAt, "slug": slug.current, "categories": category[]->{title, slug}, "imageUrl": mainImage.asset->url, body, }
Am I understanding this correctly?
*[_type == "nouvelles" && slug.current == $slug][0]{ _id, title, publishedAt, "slug": slug.current, "categories": category[]->{title, slug}, "imageUrl": mainImage.asset->url, body, }
Jun 7, 2022, 2:53 PM
Your
getStaticPropsmethod might fail on that page because its looking for
params.slugwhich may not exist if you're not on a route that specifically uses
slugas a named paramater (I'm assuming this is NextJS?)
Jun 7, 2022, 2:53 PM
Nextjs yeah
Jun 7, 2022, 2:53 PM
Your first query for the news index page doesn't need the extra array expression in there, as it is already an array -->
*[_type == "nouvelles"]{...
Jun 7, 2022, 2:54 PM
Ah gotcha, this config worked:
Jun 7, 2022, 2:56 PM
whereby the second query is for the news index and the first is for an individual article
Jun 7, 2022, 2:56 PM
Yup that looks about right 😄
Jun 7, 2022, 2:57 PM
Right. You can always extract the middle bit (the fields you query) if you don’t want to maintain it at 2 different places. But essentially you need separate queries based on what you are trying to achieve, yes. 🙂
Jun 7, 2022, 2:57 PM
Thanks again for your help 😅 I really appreciate your patience!
Jun 7, 2022, 2:58 PM
