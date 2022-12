import sanityClient from "../lib/client"; import { aboutQuery, teamQuery } from "../lib/queries"; const People = ({ context }) => { const { title, author } = context; console.log(context); return ( <div> <h2>{title}</h2> <p>{author.name}</p> </div> ) } export default People; export async function getStaticProps() { const context = await sanityClient.fetch(aboutQuery, teamQuery); return { props: { context } }; }

export const aboutQuery = `*[_type == "page" && title == "About"][0]{ _id, title, slug, author-> { name } }`; export const teamQuery = `*[_type == "author"]{ _id, bio, slug, jobTitle, name, authorImage, }`;

Hi guys, I am using the Sanity Client to fetch data with next js using the getStaticProps for pages like about, contact etc etcNow fetching works but I also want to fetch a different type like “authors” on the same page and map through them.But i don’t want to copy paste the client? How can I fetch multiple types on one page.thanks!Code:Queries: