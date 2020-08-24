Next.js Github Build Error - sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web: npm ERR!
10 replies
Last updated: Aug 24, 2020
J
I’m having an issue with the build process. Every time an automated build kicks off from a Github push, the build fails. However if I restart/retry the deply with the cache cleared it builds / deploys successfully. EVERY SINGLE TIME.
11
:16:05 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-studio: > sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-studio@1.0.4 build /opt/build/repo/studio11
:16:05 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-studio: > sanity build11
:16:05 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web: > sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web@1.0.7 build /opt/build/repo/web11
:16:05 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web: > next build && next export && node exportSitemap.js11
:16:05 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web: sh: 1: next: not found11
:16:05 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web: npm ERR! code ELIFECYCLE11
:16:05 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web: npm ERR! syscall spawn11
:16:05 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web: npm ERR! file sh11
:16:05 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web: npm ERR! errno ENOENT11
:16:05 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web: npm ERR! sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web@1.0.7 build:
:16:05 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web: npm ERR! spawn ENOENT11
:16:05 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web: npm ERR!11
:16:05 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web: npm ERR! Failed at the sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web@1.0.7 build script.11
:16:05 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web: npm ERR! This is probably not a problem with npm. There is likely additional logging output above.11
:16:05 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web: npm WARN Local package.json exists, but node_modules missing, did you mean to install?11
:16:05 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web: npm ERR! A complete log of this run can be found in:11
:16:05 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web: npm ERR! /opt/buildhome/.npm/_logs/2020-08-24T04_16_05_419Z-debug.log
11
Aug 24, 2020, 4:20 AM
R
Is next.js CLI included in your devDependencies and do you run install and/or cache node_modules before running.
Aug 24, 2020, 6:35 AM
J
I’m only saying because it’s clearly saying that it can’t find the command
next.
Aug 24, 2020, 6:35 AM
J
oh doesn’t look like it. Here is my package.json
Aug 24, 2020, 6:37 AM
J
{ "private": true, "name": "sanity-nextjs-landing-pages", "version": "1.0.7", "scripts": { "build": "lerna run build --parallel", "build-web": "lerna bootstrap && (cd web && npm run build)", "build-studio": "lerna bootstrap && (cd studio && npm run build)", "dev": "lerna run dev --parallel", "format": "lerna run format", "graphql-deploy": "lerna run graphql-deploy", "lint": "lerna run lint", "postinstall": "lerna bootstrap", "test": "echo \"Error: no test specified\" && exit 1" }, "devDependencies": { "@sanity/cli": "^1.149.19", "lerna": "^3.9.0" }, "dependencies": { "@zeit/next-sass": "^1.0.1", "bootstrap": "^4.5.2", "node-sass": "^4.14.1", "react-bootstrap": "^1.3.0", "sass": "^1.26.10" } }
Aug 24, 2020, 6:37 AM
J
yes that might help. Though I’m surprised it works with a clean cache if that’s the case.
Aug 24, 2020, 6:38 AM
J
yeah, I thought it would be part of the starter project
Aug 24, 2020, 6:38 AM
J
I think they rely on the CLI tool being installed globally for your machine don’t they? It’s been a while since I used next.
Aug 24, 2020, 6:40 AM
J
yeah it is installed on my machine and works fine locally, it’s the deploy to netify that didn’t work
Aug 24, 2020, 6:44 AM
R
but looks like adding next.js to my package.json solved it. I owe you a beer!
Aug 24, 2020, 6:44 AM
J
No worries! Have a good one 👍
Aug 24, 2020, 6:44 AM
