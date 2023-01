Hello ! I need help of this :

I have a VanguardsList document containing a Vanguards array of vanguard object .

I set an id for every vanguard (which I use as a slug for my dynamic routing in NextJs).

inside NextJs getStaticProps(), I only want to fetch the vanguard object matching the id (the current slug of the page..).



Currently, I am able to filter de data but I still get an array containing multiples objects (all empty except the one with the right id).



I want to query only the object witht he right id (without the empty ones)



first img is document structure and second is query inside Vision