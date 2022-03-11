Skip to content
Next.js Image Component - Metadata - Dimensions

3 replies
Last updated: Mar 11, 2022

hi everyone, recently added 

options: { metadata: ["dimensions", "image"] }
to the image type and now i cannot upload new images, some of them stuck forever or just fail (screenshot below) without any console warning, other throw an error 
"child "meta" fails because [single value of "meta" fails because ["meta" must be one of [location, exif, image, palette, lqip, blurhash, none]]]"

i can only upload previously uploaded images and don’t understand what is the problem. i really need metadata.dimensions for next.js Image component to pass width and height for responsive image. is there any workaround? thanks!

Mar 11, 2022, 3:04 PM

user L
I use nextjs as well and do not need that. if you use next-sanity-image you can set the image to (intrinsic or even better to responsive) and not define the width and height at all. works 100% for me. and with responsive, you can set the sizes but you do not need the intrinsic size, but the rendered size, so the loaded image fits, as explained here .

Mar 11, 2022, 3:13 PM

user M
thanks, I’ll take a look now

Mar 11, 2022, 3:20 PM

This field must be an array of strings where accepted values are 
exif
, 
location
, 
lqip
, 
blurhash
and 
palette
.
So you can’t use 
dimensions
and 
image
like you have there.
You need to update your groq query to get the image and dimensions out, not the schema itself.

Mar 11, 2022, 3:22 PM

