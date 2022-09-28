Next.js Project Error - Sanity Login - Cannot Use Localhost:3333/desk
hello there. I am watching a tutorial about Sanity. There I have created a Next.js project. and run "sanity init" command. I have chosen e-commerce template with it. And at last, I run "sanity start" command. When I check localhost:3333 and login with my account at sanity.io , it says that I am not a member of this project. How so? Can anyone help me? I used "sanity login" command and it was successful, but can not use localhost:3333/desk.
Thank you in advance!
Hey
Thank you
If you go to the Projects section, then click on members, does your name have the same icon?
I have no projects there, cause I am using CLI to create a project. Should this local project somehow appear at sanity.io page?
Yes, a local project would still show up so I think it's possible that you've logged in to
<http://sanity.io/manage|sanity.io/manage>using a different provider than you used in the CLI.
I don't want to take your too much time, but I think here is the problem. When I check my account details at Chrome developer tools, I see a different id apart from the one at localhost:3333 Chrome developer tools.
maybe it is relevant
Yes, I think it's relevant too! It confirms this last bit. You've accidentally made two accounts. I was able to find your project from the GET request in the image you shared and the account associated with that project uses Github to log in.
oh dear... just 15 seconds ago I have tried to log in with Github too and it solved my problem!
before seeing your reply, I tried to login with Github and that's it! Sorry for taking your time
No worries! Happy to help you get it sorted out. I've done this same thing myself before!
Haha =)) I am not alone then! Thank you again, have a good night! 🥳
You too!
