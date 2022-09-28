Skip to content
Next.js Project Error - Sanity Login - Cannot Use Localhost:3333/desk

Last updated: Sep 28, 2022

hello there. I am watching a tutorial about Sanity. There I have created a Next.js project. and run "sanity init" command. I have chosen e-commerce template with it. And at last, I run "sanity start" command. When I check localhost:3333 and login with my account at sanity.io , it says that I am not a member of this project. How so? Can anyone help me? I used "sanity login" command and it was successful, but can not use localhost:3333/desk.
Thank you in advance!

Sep 28, 2022, 8:42 PM

Hey

user U
! You're likely using a different provider to log in than you used to create your account. For example, if you created your account using Google, you'll need to log into your account using Google.

Sep 28, 2022, 9:31 PM

Thank you

user M
for your reply. But when I check, it is the same with my CLI login account.

Sep 28, 2022, 9:33 PM

If you go to the Projects section, then click on members, does your name have the same icon?

Sep 28, 2022, 9:35 PM

I have no projects there, cause I am using CLI to create a project. Should this local project somehow appear at sanity.io page?

Sep 28, 2022, 9:39 PM

Yes, a local project would still show up so I think it's possible that you've logged in to 

<http://sanity.io/manage|sanity.io/manage>
using a different provider than you used in the CLI.

Sep 28, 2022, 9:43 PM

I don't want to take your too much time, but I think here is the problem. When I check my account details at Chrome developer tools, I see a different id apart from the one at localhost:3333 Chrome developer tools.

Sep 28, 2022, 9:50 PM

maybe it is relevant

Sep 28, 2022, 9:51 PM

Yes, I think it's relevant too! It confirms this last bit. You've accidentally made two accounts. I was able to find your project from the GET request in the image you shared and the account associated with that project uses Github to log in.

Sep 28, 2022, 9:56 PM

oh dear... just 15 seconds ago I have tried to log in with Github too and it solved my problem!

Sep 28, 2022, 9:57 PM

before seeing your reply, I tried to login with Github and that's it! Sorry for taking your time

user M
I have no clue when did I login with Github =/ Thank you very much!

Sep 28, 2022, 9:59 PM

No worries! Happy to help you get it sorted out. I've done this same thing myself before!

Sep 28, 2022, 10:01 PM

Haha =)) I am not alone then! Thank you again, have a good night! 🥳

Sep 28, 2022, 10:03 PM

You too!

Sep 28, 2022, 10:03 PM

