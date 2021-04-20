Skip to content
Next.js - Which Data Fetching Method to Use

2 replies
Last updated: Apr 20, 2021

I see that sanity.io is built with Next JS. Which data fetching method are you guys are using? Because all the three methods have limitations of their own

Apr 20, 2021, 7:27 AM

Hi

user R
, we're using a combination of all three on sanity.io depending on the needs of each page. Where we use 
getServerSideProps
, we set custom cache headers to not have to compute results on each request. And indeed, we're hosting on Vercel, although the Swag Store is hosted on Netlify.

Apr 20, 2021, 7:43 AM

user M
Are there any docs/tutorials from where I can learn for setting custom cache headers

Apr 20, 2021, 2:14 PM

