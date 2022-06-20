pages/numeros/index.js

numeros/[slug].js

numeros/index.js

getStaticProps

getStaticPaths

[slug].js

getStaticProps

getStaticPaths

[slug].js

export async function getStaticProps({ params }) { const footerLogos = await client.fetch(footerLogoQuery); let slug; const numero = await client.fetch(numeroQuery, { slug: params.slug, }); const readMoreData = await client.fetch(numeroReadMoreQuery, { slug: params.slug, }); return { props: { numero, readMoreData, footerLogos, }, }; } export async function getStaticPaths() { const paths = await client.fetch( groq`*[_type == "numero" && defined(slug.current)][].slug.current` ); return { paths: paths.map((slug) => ({ params: { slug } })), fallback: true, }; }

getStaticProps

numero

const numero = await client.fetch(archiveListQuery, { slug: params.slug, });

Hey all,I'm not sure if my question is more related to Sanity or Nextjs dynamic routing but I'll ask anyway:I have a parent page () that renders two types of content (listing posts w/ schema "numeros" and "archive"). When clicking into a numero or archive article, both schema should render intowith the same styling and formatting, since both schema contain the exact same data fields (for all intents and purposes they're the same thing, one is just reserved for their archived 'numeros' publications and as such is categorized differently on thepage).I'm getting the numeros schema to render properly, but when I click into an archive post I get the following error, because I'm not sure how to handle the slug parameter inandfor both schema at once.So the question is, how should I go about allowing for two data input streams forHere is myandinI'm not sure how I should go about this, because I can't just add infor instance, as I would have two declarations of