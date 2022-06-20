Next.js Dynamic Routing - How to Get StaticProps and GetStaticPaths in [slug].js?
A
Hey all,
I'm not sure if my question is more related to Sanity or Nextjs dynamic routing but I'll ask anyway:
I have a parent page (
I'm getting the numeros schema to render properly, but when I click into an archive post I get the following error, because I'm not sure how to handle the slug parameter in
So the question is, how should I go about allowing for two data input streams for
Here is my
I'm not sure how I should go about this, because I can't just add in
export async function getStaticProps({ params }) { const footerLogos = await client.fetch(footerLogoQuery); let slug; const numero = await client.fetch(numeroQuery, { slug: params.slug, }); const readMoreData = await client.fetch(numeroReadMoreQuery, { slug: params.slug, }); return { props: { numero, readMoreData, footerLogos, }, }; } export async function getStaticPaths() { const paths = await client.fetch( groq`*[_type == "numero" && defined(slug.current)][].slug.current` ); return { paths: paths.map((slug) => ({ params: { slug } })), fallback: true, }; }
getStaticPropsfor instance, as I would have two declarations of
numero.
const numero = await client.fetch(archiveListQuery, { slug: params.slug, });
Jun 17, 2022, 10:40 PM
K
There is a lot to unpack here.
Jun 18, 2022, 8:48 AM
K
First gut feeling: if both content types are essentially the same, they should be the same collection, not two different ones. It feels like you’re making your work harder right now.
Jun 18, 2022, 8:49 AM
K
If your page can fetch documents from two different types, it seems that you can just update your query to select from 2 types. So instead of
_type == "numero", it would be
_type in ["numero", "archive"].
Jun 18, 2022, 8:50 AM
K
This can be done in both the
getStaticPathsand the
getStaticPropsfunctions so you get either a numero or an archive based on the slug.
Jun 18, 2022, 8:50 AM
A
Thanks Kitty, I ended up finding a workaround 🙂
Jun 20, 2022, 2:15 PM
K
Ah, alright. 🙂
Jun 20, 2022, 2:33 PM
