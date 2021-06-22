Skip to content
Nextjs - Is There a Library With Cache Persistence?

Last updated: Jun 22, 2021

Hey folks, this isn't strictly a Nextjs thing but since I'm working in Next for the project I figured I'd ask it here anyway.
I have a page which makes requests (from the clientside) to Sanity based on user selections. Currently I'm just using the 

next-sanity
SanityClient to make the requests with Groq queries. However I'd like to consider using a library with some caching built in so I could avoid making repeat calls to retrieve the same data. I'm not familiar with many of the options out there that would work well in this clientside scenario, so I thought I'd field it to you folks for some suggestions.
Oh and I'm not looking for cache persistence between page loads/users, just while the user stays on the page and does various actions during that page's lifetime before a postback. It would be cool if it worked and held the cache between Next 
Link
page transitions, but that would just be a bonus.

Jun 21, 2021, 11:28 PM

Hey! React Query https://react-query.tanstack.com/ could help you with this. Just pass the user selections as a query key, and it will cache the requests for you 🎉

Jun 22, 2021, 7:21 AM

