[[…slug]].tsx

if(!data?._type === 'page')

This condition will always return 'false' since the types 'boolean' and 'string' have no overlap.

_type

!foo === 'bar'

I am changing the sanity-template-nextjs-landing-pages over to TypeScript.One of the issues that I cannot resolve in myfile is this:When checking for non-page types with, I get a TS errorThe value ofis always a string and I’m pretty sureis the right syntax?What’s the issue and how do I resolve it?