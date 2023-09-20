Node error encountered while trying to fetch existing projects in Sanity.io.

✔️

Error: getaddrinfo ENOTFOUND <http://b1gzrsxl.api.sanity.io|b1gzrsxl.api.sanity.io>

at GetAddrInfoReqWrap.onlookup [as oncomplete] (node:dns:69:26)

npm create sanity@latest -- --template get-started --project b1gzrsxl --dataset production --provider google

Hi Team, I just returned to Sanity a couple of days ago after 2 years and there has quite some innovation going on here.So I decide to play catch up but, I keep running into this error message.Fetching existing projectsIt's definitely a node issue but I tried versions 14, 16, 18 and 20 but same results.Please any idea what seems to be the issue?Here is the command I'm using and I install the latest sanity-cli and actually log into my account from the terminal.