Node error encountered while trying to fetch existing projects in Sanity.io.

5 replies
Last updated: Sep 20, 2023
Hi Team,I just returned to Sanity a couple of days ago after 2 years and there has quite some innovation going on here.
So I decide to play catch up but, I keep running into this error message.


✔️ Fetching existing projects

Error: getaddrinfo ENOTFOUND <http://b1gzrsxl.api.sanity.io|b1gzrsxl.api.sanity.io>

at GetAddrInfoReqWrap.onlookup [as oncomplete] (node:dns:69:26)

It's definitely a node issue but I tried versions 14, 16, 18 and 20 but same results.
Please any idea what seems to be the issue?

Here is the command I'm using and I install the latest sanity-cli and actually log into my account from the terminal.

npm create sanity@latest -- --template get-started --project b1gzrsxl --dataset production --provider google
Sep 20, 2023, 3:00 PM
seems to me that project doesnt exist
Sep 20, 2023, 5:01 PM
is this the right project id 
b1gzrsxl
Sep 20, 2023, 5:02 PM
Yep!Actually, I just tried again and as I suspected, it was a network-related issue. I'm now up and running
👍
Sep 20, 2023, 5:05 PM
that would explain the notfound error.
Sep 20, 2023, 5:06 PM
Yeah!I'm pretty sure I'll be back here with more questions, hopefully not network related
😅
Sep 20, 2023, 5:11 PM

