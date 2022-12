You can install sanity-blocks-vue-component (https://github.com/rdunk/sanity-blocks-vue-component ) then in your nuxt.config.js put in the plugin like so



plugins: [ "@/plugins/sanity-blocks.js" ],

<block-content :blocks="child" v-for="child in missionFirstParagraph" :key="child._id" />

Then in your component youin the script. Then you can use the block component:In this example,is the potable text that I'm pulling from sanity that I want to display in paragraph form.I found this site to be helpfulAlso there is a Nuxt channel in here that you should search for. Sometimes questions in Help get lost among all the different stuff, but in the Nuxt channel I've found people are really quick to respond and really helpful.