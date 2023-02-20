sanity.client.ts

import { createClient } from "next-sanity"; export const projectId = process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_PROJECT_ID; export const dataset = process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_DATASET; export const apiVersion = process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_API_VERSION; export const token = process.env.SANITY_SECRET_TOKEN; export const client = createClient({ projectId, dataset, apiVersion, useCdn: false, token })

*[_type=='post' && slug.current == $slug][0] { ..., author->, categories[]-> }

*[_type=='post' && slug.current == $slug][0]

{ "slug": "second-post" }

second-post

Hello team! I need some help with a query that is returning posts if they are published but comes back with null if they are only drafts. What is weirder is that on the Vision pane it works but on my Nextjs client it doesn't. I am using a token with max permissions, that I generated in my project -> API -> Tokens, in mylike this:This is the query on my Nextjs, it works for published posts:On the Vision pane if I dofor the query andfor the params (is the slug for an unpublished post) it shows up. On my Nextjs it comes back null.Has anybody encountered this?