Optimizing a query function to fetch filtered videos

export async function getFilteredVideos( limit,

filterGrade,

filterCategory,

search,

sort,

type = "Lesson Video",

subCategory

) {

console.time("videos fetch");

let query = `*[_type == "video"]{${videoFields}}`;



query += `[type.name == "${type}"]`;



if (filterGrade && filterGrade !== "All Grades") {

query += `[ "${filterGrade}" in grade[].label ]`;

}



if (filterCategory && filterCategory !== "All Categories") {

query += `[ "${filterCategory}" in category[].title ]`;

}



if (subCategory && subCategory !== "All Subtopic") {

query += `[subCategory.title match "${subCategory}"]`;

}



if (search && search !== "All") {

query += `[name match "${search}*"]`;

}



if (sort && sort === "longest") {

query += `| order(duration desc)`;

}



if (sort && sort === "shortest") {

query += `| order(duration asc)`;

}



if (sort && sort === "relevance") {

query += `| order(type.name desc)`;

}



query += `${limit}`;



const results = await client.fetch(query);

console.timeEnd("videos fetch");

return results;

}

anyone who can help my make this query faster

