Hi everyone, happy Friday! 🎉

I wonder if someone can help me when it comes to images.



Some of the images we are uploading to Studio are very high res which results in file sizes of between 1 - 3Mb which is being downloaded client side and it obviously not good.



I am already appending URL parameters to the asset url and specifying min & max widths for the images, however this doesn't seem to optimize the file size of the image.



Is it possible to return an optimized file size for an asset or do we need to optimize the assets before uploading them to Studio?



Thank you.