Ordering search results by search term hierarchy in GROQ

title

subtitle

*[title match "whatever" || subtitle match "whatever"] {...}

title match "whatever"

subtitle match "whatever"

Hey, is there a way to order search results by some search term hierarchy? For example, let's say I have some objects that they haveandas properties. Querying them like. Is it possible to somehow order the results so, first will be the results that meet the first condition (), and then the results that meet the second condition ()? Thanks