Parsing error in `schemas` folder, potential linter issue

Parsing error: Cannot find module '@babel/preset-env'

Wondering if anyone else has run into this — I have an error popping upin myfolder for some reason:Not entirely sure what’s causing it, I’ve tried googling the error and making suggested changes to my various config files but so far nothing I’ve tried helps. I’m not super familiar with what’s going on behind the scenes with some of these node packages that come with Sanity so any guidance would be appreciated.For what it’s worth, I moved thisdirectory from a different directory, and everything seems to be working fine at least in development (data and sanity studio are working fine on localhost:3333 and in local front end), but I can’t figure out what’s causing this parsing error.