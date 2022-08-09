Skip to content
Patching Insert an Array Field in a Query

Last updated: Aug 9, 2022

when trying to patch insert an array, if the array is empty, it won't do anything and that array field is not even present in the query but is present in the dashboard UI.

Aug 9, 2022, 12:43 PM

Hey

user S
! You'll need to add a 
setIfMissing
method as shown in this example.

Aug 9, 2022, 3:52 PM

