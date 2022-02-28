Permissions error when running script from terminal in Sanity.io project.

sanity exec xyz.js

ClientError: the mutation(s) failed: Insufficient permissions; permission "update" required

zje7y6w0

production

response: { body: { error: [Object] }, url: '<https://zje7y6w0.api.sanity.io/v2021-08-05/data/mutate/production?tag=sanity.studio&returnIds=true&visibility=sync>', method: 'POST', headers: { 'content-type': 'application/json; charset=utf-8', 'content-length': '299', 'x-ratelimit-limit-second': '50', 'ratelimit-limit': '50', 'ratelimit-remaining': '49', 'ratelimit-reset': '1', 'x-ratelimit-remaining-second': '49', 'x-sanity-shard': 'gcp-eu-w1-01-prod-1018', 'x-served-by': 'gradient-web-674ff585bd-lbdqz', date: 'Mon, 28 Feb 2022 18:07:50 GMT', vary: 'Origin', xkey: 'project-zje7y6w0, project-zje7y6w0-production', via: '1.1 google', 'alt-svc': 'h3=":443"; ma=2592000,h3-29=":443"; ma=2592000', connection: 'close' }, statusCode: 403, statusMessage: 'Forbidden' }, statusCode: 403,

I am getting a permissions error while attempting to run a script from terminal:, I’ve never had this before with other projects despite often performing mutations in the same manner.I have the administrator role on the account I am logged in with so I don’t see why it should be any different to usual.Project ID:Dataset:Any support much appreciated