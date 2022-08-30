import Link from "next/link"; import { useRouter } from "next/router"; import groq from "groq"; import { PortableTextComponentsProvider, PortableText, } from "@portabletext/react"; import { client } from "../../lib/sanity"; import imageUrlBuilder from "@sanity/image-url"; const builder = imageUrlBuilder(client); function urlFor(source) { return builder.image(source); } const ptComponents = { types: { image: ({ value }) => { if (!value?.asset?._ref) { return null; } return ( <img alt={value.alt || " "} loading="lazy" src={urlFor(value).width(320).height(240).fit("max").auto("format")} /> ); }, }, block: { normal: ({ children }) => <p>{children}</p>, }, }; export default function Product({ products }) { const router = useRouter(); if (router.isFallback) { return ( <section> <h1>Loading...</h1> </section> ); } const { defaultProductVariant = {}, title = "Missing title", blurb, body = [], } = products; const { images, price = "" } = defaultProductVariant; return ( <article> <h1>{title}</h1> <p>${price}</p> <hr /> <img src={urlFor(images[0]).width(300)} /> <PortableText value={body} components={ptComponents} /> <p>{blurb.en}</p> <Link href="/"> <a>Back home</a> </Link> </article> ); } const query = groq`*[_type == "product" && slug.current == $slug][0]{ title, image, price, body, blurb, "slug": slug.current, defaultProductVariant }`; export const getStaticProps = async (context) => { const { slug = "" } = context.params; const products = await client.fetch(query, { slug }); return { props: { products, }, }; }; export async function getStaticPaths() { const paths = await client.fetch( groq`*[_type == "product" && defined(slug.current)][].slug.current` ); return { paths: paths.map((slug) => ({ params: { slug } })), fallback: false, }; }

Hi everyone! I am trying to display the body data from a Product component with PortableText, and cannot seem to get it to show up in the browser. I had this exact same setup working perfectly with a blog, and was able to fetch and display the Body data, however when I am fetching data for a 'Product' and want to display the text in the 'body', it doesn't seem to show up on this ecommerce project, but it DOES show up on the blog project. Here is the [slug].js file, can anyone tell me why PortableText isn't showing up, but everything else is?