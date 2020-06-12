Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Possible EventEmitter memory leak detected during dataset export, JSON termination error, bug identified and fixed in new release.

14 replies
Last updated: Jun 12, 2020
Exporting dataset "dev" to "/tmp/sanity_export_module.tar.gz"
⠴ Exporting documents... (17/?)(node:68190) MaxListenersExceededWarning: Possible EventEmitter memory leak detected. 11 timeout listeners added to [TLSSocket]. Use emitter.setMaxListeners() to increase limit
⠙ Exporting documents... (17/?)(node:68190) MaxListenersExceededWarning: Possible EventEmitter memory leak detected. 11 timeout listeners added to [TLSSocket]. Use emitter.setMaxListeners() to increase limit
⠴ Exporting documents... (17/?)(node:68190) MaxListenersExceededWarning: Possible EventEmitter memory leak detected. 11 timeout listeners added to [TLSSocket]. Use emitter.setMaxListeners() to increase limit
⠇ Exporting documents... (17/?)(node:68190) MaxListenersExceededWarning: Possible EventEmitter memory leak detected. 11 timeout listeners added to [TLSSocket]. Use emitter.setMaxListeners() to increase limit
⠴ Exporting documents... (17/?)(node:68190) MaxListenersExceededWarning: Possible EventEmitter memory leak detected. 11 timeout listeners added to [TLSSocket]. Use emitter.setMaxListeners() to increase limit
⠏ Exporting documents... (17/?)(node:68190) MaxListenersExceededWarning: Possible EventEmitter memory leak detected. 11 timeout listeners added to [TLSSocket]. Use emitter.setMaxListeners() to increase limit
⠙ Exporting documents... (17/?)(node:68190) MaxListenersExceededWarning: Possible EventEmitter memory leak detected. 11 timeout listeners added to [TLSSocket]. Use emitter.setMaxListeners() to increase limit
⠸ Exporting documents... (17/?)(node:68190) MaxListenersExceededWarning: Possible EventEmitter memory leak detected. 11 timeout listeners added to [TLSSocket]. Use emitter.setMaxListeners() to increase limit
⠧ Exporting documents... (17/?)(node:68190) MaxListenersExceededWarning: Possible EventEmitter memory leak detected. 11 timeout listeners added to [TLSSocket]. Use emitter.setMaxListeners() to increase limit
⠼ Exporting documents... (17/?)(node:68190) MaxListenersExceededWarning: Possible EventEmitter memory leak detected. 11 timeout listeners added to [TLSSocket]. Use emitter.setMaxListeners() to increase limit
⠧ Exporting documents... (17/?)Unhandled rejection: SyntaxError: Unexpected end of JSON input ({"_createdAt":"2020-06-10T17:02:35Z","_id":"MmjVXHtlNsZV9S0PqvTXd5","_rev":"MmjVXHtlNsZV9S0PqvTXZo","_type":"mux.videoAsset","_updatedAt":"2020-06-10T17:02:35Z","assetId":"go2Jg936QgKew702LqdShzPI400rE4wbhh","data":{"aspect_ratio":"25:56","created_at":159)
    at JSON.parse (&lt;anonymous&gt;)
    at DestroyableTransform.module.exports [as mapper] (/###/node_modules/@sanity/export/lib/tryParseJson.js:5:17)
    at DestroyableTransform.flush [as _flush] (/###/node_modules/split2/index.js:44:21)
    at DestroyableTransform.prefinish (/###/node_modules/readable-stream/lib/_stream_transform.js:138:10)
    at DestroyableTransform.emit (events.js:311:20)
    at prefinish (/###/node_modules/readable-stream/lib/_stream_writable.js:619:14)
    at finishMaybe (/###/node_modules/readable-stream/lib/_stream_writable.js:627:5)
    at afterWrite (/###/node_modules/readable-stream/lib/_stream_writable.js:492:3)
    at onwrite (/###/node_modules/readable-stream/lib/_stream_writable.js:483:7)
    at WritableState.onwrite (/###/node_modules/readable-stream/lib/_stream_writable.js:180:5)
⠋ Exporting documents... (17/?)
Jun 12, 2020, 12:31 AM
({"_createdAt":"2020-06-10T17:02:35Z","_id":"MmjVXHtlNsZV9S0PqvTXd5","_rev":"MmjVXHtlNsZV9S0PqvTXZo","_type":"mux.videoAsset","_updatedAt":"2020-06-10T17:02:35Z","assetId":"go2Jg936QgKew702LqdShzPI400rE4wbhh","data":{"aspect_ratio":"25:56","created_at":159)
That JSON is terminated early
Jun 12, 2020, 12:32 AM
Its not terminated in the dataset I’m exporting from, though. 
sanity --dataset dev documents query '*[_id=="MmjVXHtlNsZV9S0PqvTXd5"]'
shows the full document. Also, if I delete this document and run the export again, it reports a similar error with a different document. It seems to me the stream is getting truncated and the parser doesn’t have the full document to parse
Jun 12, 2020, 12:37 AM
I also never hit these errors if I use the 
--no-assets
option on the export command, which would suggest its not the documents themselves that are the issue, but more likely the retrieval of the assets
Jun 12, 2020, 12:40 AM
it could be some string encoding/escaping issue that is really specific to an asset in your dataset
Jun 12, 2020, 12:45 AM
That would be my hunch
Jun 12, 2020, 12:45 AM
Sounds like a bug on our end. I'll have a look in a few hours
Jun 12, 2020, 1:59 AM
Actually, which version of 
@sanity/core
are you running? 
sanity versions
should tell you
Jun 12, 2020, 2:20 AM
sanity versions
@sanity/cli                     1.149.13 (latest: 1.149.16)
@sanity/base                    1.149.13 (latest: 1.149.16)
@sanity/block-content-to-react     2.0.7 (up to date)
@sanity/color-input              1.149.7 (latest: 1.149.16)
@sanity/components              1.149.13 (latest: 1.149.16)
@sanity/core                    1.149.13 (latest: 1.149.16)
@sanity/default-layout          1.149.13 (latest: 1.149.16)
@sanity/default-login           1.149.11 (latest: 1.149.16)
@sanity/desk-tool               1.149.13 (latest: 1.149.16)
@sanity/image-url               0.140.19 (up to date)
@sanity/vision                   1.149.0 (latest: 1.149.16)
Jun 12, 2020, 2:43 AM
Thanks Espen
Jun 12, 2020, 2:43 AM
I've identified a bug that might be causing this - will see if I can get a fix out
Jun 12, 2020, 2:56 AM
That’s great Espen! Thanks for looking into it.
Jun 12, 2020, 2:57 AM
Ok, got a new release out - let me know if that solves your problem!

https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity/releases/tag/v1.149.17
Jun 12, 2020, 3:40 AM
Wow. Not only did that fix my issue, but my export is significantly faster now too. That’s awesome! Thanks Espen!
Jun 12, 2020, 3:51 AM
That's great to hear! Happy to help 🙂
Jun 12, 2020, 4:01 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Is there a way to write a groq query that checks if a boolean is true, and if so, returns an array of referenced documents?...Feb 1, 2021
Hi, I'm trying to make a simple blog using Sanity and I'm stuck on post retrieval on my index page. I'm currently writing...Jan 1, 2021
How to turn PortableText into plain text in Javascript?Dec 7, 2020
Rendering nested block contentJan 18, 2021
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
How would you structure something like this in the backend? It's part of an article, so there might be other types of formatting...Jan 7, 2021
Problems with locale fields Working with localization, and first tried the intl-plugin, but couldn't get it to work, so...Jan 27, 2021
retrieve the values of sibling fields to use in rendering an inputComponentFeb 7, 2021
how to parse the data from the sanity color picker plugin?Oct 3, 2020
I’ve been trying to create a new permissions document. I tried using sanity exec But I get the error: ClientError: The mutation(s)...Sep 9, 2020

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.