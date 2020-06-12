Exporting dataset "dev" to "/tmp/sanity_export_module.tar.gz" ⠴ Exporting documents... (17/?)(node:68190) MaxListenersExceededWarning: Possible EventEmitter memory leak detected. 11 timeout listeners added to [TLSSocket]. Use emitter.setMaxListeners() to increase limit ⠙ Exporting documents... (17/?)(node:68190) MaxListenersExceededWarning: Possible EventEmitter memory leak detected. 11 timeout listeners added to [TLSSocket]. Use emitter.setMaxListeners() to increase limit ⠴ Exporting documents... (17/?)(node:68190) MaxListenersExceededWarning: Possible EventEmitter memory leak detected. 11 timeout listeners added to [TLSSocket]. Use emitter.setMaxListeners() to increase limit ⠇ Exporting documents... (17/?)(node:68190) MaxListenersExceededWarning: Possible EventEmitter memory leak detected. 11 timeout listeners added to [TLSSocket]. Use emitter.setMaxListeners() to increase limit ⠴ Exporting documents... (17/?)(node:68190) MaxListenersExceededWarning: Possible EventEmitter memory leak detected. 11 timeout listeners added to [TLSSocket]. Use emitter.setMaxListeners() to increase limit ⠏ Exporting documents... (17/?)(node:68190) MaxListenersExceededWarning: Possible EventEmitter memory leak detected. 11 timeout listeners added to [TLSSocket]. Use emitter.setMaxListeners() to increase limit ⠙ Exporting documents... (17/?)(node:68190) MaxListenersExceededWarning: Possible EventEmitter memory leak detected. 11 timeout listeners added to [TLSSocket]. Use emitter.setMaxListeners() to increase limit ⠸ Exporting documents... (17/?)(node:68190) MaxListenersExceededWarning: Possible EventEmitter memory leak detected. 11 timeout listeners added to [TLSSocket]. Use emitter.setMaxListeners() to increase limit ⠧ Exporting documents... (17/?)(node:68190) MaxListenersExceededWarning: Possible EventEmitter memory leak detected. 11 timeout listeners added to [TLSSocket]. Use emitter.setMaxListeners() to increase limit ⠼ Exporting documents... (17/?)(node:68190) MaxListenersExceededWarning: Possible EventEmitter memory leak detected. 11 timeout listeners added to [TLSSocket]. Use emitter.setMaxListeners() to increase limit ⠧ Exporting documents... (17/?)Unhandled rejection: SyntaxError: Unexpected end of JSON input ({"_createdAt":"2020-06-10T17:02:35Z","_id":"MmjVXHtlNsZV9S0PqvTXd5","_rev":"MmjVXHtlNsZV9S0PqvTXZo","_type":"mux.videoAsset","_updatedAt":"2020-06-10T17:02:35Z","assetId":"go2Jg936QgKew702LqdShzPI400rE4wbhh","data":{"aspect_ratio":"25:56","created_at":159) at JSON.parse (<anonymous>) at DestroyableTransform.module.exports [as mapper] (/###/node_modules/@sanity/export/lib/tryParseJson.js:5:17) at DestroyableTransform.flush [as _flush] (/###/node_modules/split2/index.js:44:21) at DestroyableTransform.prefinish (/###/node_modules/readable-stream/lib/_stream_transform.js:138:10) at DestroyableTransform.emit (events.js:311:20) at prefinish (/###/node_modules/readable-stream/lib/_stream_writable.js:619:14) at finishMaybe (/###/node_modules/readable-stream/lib/_stream_writable.js:627:5) at afterWrite (/###/node_modules/readable-stream/lib/_stream_writable.js:492:3) at onwrite (/###/node_modules/readable-stream/lib/_stream_writable.js:483:7) at WritableState.onwrite (/###/node_modules/readable-stream/lib/_stream_writable.js:180:5) ⠋ Exporting documents... (17/?)