Last updated: May 7, 2021
J
For what reason could I be potentially receiving duplicate records in my query like so
If my query looks like this.
0:Object _createdAt:"2021-04-21T16:35:41Z" _type:"page" _updatedAt:"2021-05-07T20:10:51Z" pageId:"4b4a7270-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx" routeLabel:"testing dynamic" slug:"sub/directory" 1:Object _createdAt:"2021-04-21T16:35:41Z" _type:"page" _updatedAt:"2021-05-07T20:10:51Z" pageId:"4b4a7270--xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx" routeLabel:"testing dynamic" slug:"sub/directory"
A bit stumped as to why this is happening. There are no drafts of the document.
*[_type == "route" && slug_custom_format.current != "index"]{ routeLabel, "slug": slug_custom_format.current, ...page->{ _createdAt, "pageId": _id, _type, _updatedAt, } } | order(_updatedAt desc)
May 7, 2021, 8:21 PM
G
If that still returns two results, then you must have two routes that are matching and reference the same page. For debugging, it’s probably best that you return the
*[_type == "route" && slug_custom_format.current != "index" && !(_id in path('drafts.**'))] { ... }
_idof the route.
May 7, 2021, 8:34 PM
G
If that still returns two results, then you must have two routes that are matching and must reference the same page. For debugging, it’s probably best that you return the
*[_type == "route" && slug_custom_format.current != "index" && !(_id in path('drafts.**'))] { ... }
_idof the route.
May 7, 2021, 8:34 PM
J
Ahh! Thanks for the perspective Geoff,I hid that route _id because I didn't need it, and turns out there is a draft _id there.
This leads me to some interesting questions. Mostly about the structuring I am using.
For context I am messing around with a previewing in Sanity with a non-react front-end. So I do in fact want access to the draft documents.
I think I am running into a circular references issue here though as my larger issue.
Ran into some weird things when trying to preview
1. 1-2 ->This is where the draft is, but I don't remember changing it so attempt to revert to published
3. Says it's successful restoring the document
4. Publish and get this message.
5. Culprit
May 7, 2021, 10:40 PM
G
Great! Glad you found that.
There were a few days when
There were a few days when
v2.8.0was the latest version where drafts could be referenced. It was quickly fixed , but unfortunately any references created during that time that pointed to a draft would need to be corrected manually. Based on the error you’re getting, I suspect that’s what’s happening.
May 7, 2021, 10:56 PM
J
Yep that's definitely what it was. Fixing it manually seemed to do the trick.Just a matter of some quick clicks and publishes to get it back.
Thanks again for the insight.
Thanks again for the insight.
May 7, 2021, 11:50 PM
