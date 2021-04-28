Preserving image filenames in Sanity CDN URLs for SEO visibility

👋

Hey everyonelong-time lurker, first-time poster. I’ve been building sites and templates with Gatsby/Sanity together for a while now and along the way a fair few clients have asked me how to preserve image filenames in generated CDN URLs for SEO visibility. I’ve got as far as manipulating the, but I can’t find anything on how Sanity manages filename generation when exporting imagery out to and hosting on the CDN. If anyone has any experience in this realm your help or advice would be much appreciated