Hi everybody, thanks to the generous free tier I’ve been able to start a few projects. One of them is reaching the limits and now it’s time for us to upgrade to the growth plan. The free tier has a few accounts on them for editors (about 5), so will we be paying 5*$15=$75/month when upgrading to the growth plan or does the pricing only counts for specific user roles?

The Free tier includes 20 seats and the growth plan up to 50. Would we be paying only for accounts numbered 21-50?