πŸ‘‹

Hello, team! I have a problem with installing Sanity CMS for NextJS with Tailwindcss. I followed the guide https://www.sanity.io/guides/sanity-nextjs-tailwindcss . Sanity works well, before I install Tailwind, after I install Tailwind I get the error in the attached screenshot. Is there a solution for this or am I doing something wrong?