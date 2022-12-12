Production problems with dataset not updating correctly in Sanity API

https://<project-id>.<http://api.sanity.io/v1/data/doc/production/|api.sanity.io/v1/data/doc/production/><doc-id>

https://<project-id>.<http://api.sanity.io/v2021-10-21/data/query/production?query=*[_id|api.sanity.io/v2021-10-21/data/query/production?query=*[_id> == "<doc-id>"]

Hi,This is a bit of a shot in the dark, we have some production problems we can't get to the bottom with.We have a dataset with ~7000 documents, and some of the documents stops working when we add certain data to them.The problem looks like this:1. We have a working document2. Add some data3. Publish, all looks good in Sanity studio4. Fetch the document from the API, the changes you made do not appear in the API. The _updateAt date do not change.5. You can publish how many changes you want and they look like they succeed in the Studio, you get revision history and everything in the Studio. But fetching it from the API returns the version from before the "problematic data" was added.6. Remove the problematic data, now you get the latest version from the API and everything is fine.However, the "problematic data" seems to be random.When we have this unwanted behavior, we discovered that different endpoints gives different data., we get latest version:, we get old version until we remove the "problematic data":(Tested different api versions and it's the same thing)Anyone experience similar issues that can give some hints?