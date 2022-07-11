Skip to content
Get a peek at our latest innovations at Sanity Product Day on Dec 8th →
Get more help on our Slack

Query an Array - Last 10 Elements of an Array

7 replies
Last updated: Jul 11, 2022

Hi,I'm trying to query an array but I want the last 10 elements of that array. Is it possible to do this one one query? This is what I'm trying to do and I get an error:

  *[_type == "archives"] {
    title,
    slug,
    links[(count(links) - 10))...count(links))]
  }
In this case 
links
is an array.

Jul 10, 2022, 2:38 PM

oh I think that might have been an old screenshot when I was playing around with it

Jul 10, 2022, 3:13 PM

this is the error I get

Jul 10, 2022, 3:14 PM

lmao I thought I was going crazy, looked up a bracket validator

Jul 10, 2022, 3:18 PM

Unfortunately it's not possible to do calculations in a slice. For use cases like pagination we currently recommend managing your state and slices on your front end.

Jul 10, 2022, 3:59 PM

Unfortunate but thanks for the response.

Jul 10, 2022, 4:11 PM

You should be able to use negative slicing: 

links[-11..-1]
. Negative offsets count from the end, with -1 being the last element.
I'm not in front a computer right now, but I
believe this works correctly if the array is less than 10 elements, i.e. the slice start is clamped to the range [0, length-1].

Jul 10, 2022, 5:54 PM

Oh thank you. I think for my use case, it works out well.

Jul 11, 2022, 3:02 AM

Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content

Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Give your team exactly what they need to edit and publish their content with the customizable Sanity Studio. Get real-time collaboration out of the box. Sanity.io comes with a hosted datastore for JSON documents, query languages like GROQ and GraphQL, CDNs, on-demand asset transformations, presentation agnostic rich text, plugins, and much more.

Don't compromise on developer experience. Join thousands of developers and trusted companies and power your content with Sanity.io. Free to get started, pay-as-you-go on all plans.