Query for Sanity preview mode in Next.js not returning draft posts

*[_type == "post" && slug.current == $slug][0]{ ..., authors[]->, categories[]->]

Hello everyone – hoping someone might be able to help me.I've recently setup Sanity preview mode with Next.js 13 (app directory). The query I'm using the fetch my post in preview mode looks like this:This however, doesn't bring back any posts that are in draft mode, only posts that are published are returned, which seems to defeat the purpose. I couldn't find anything in the docs that explains how to include draft posts in the response, so I'm wondering if I'm going about this in the right way. Should it be the case, instead, that posts have a field called, say 'publishedAt', which is used to filter out posts on the main site that haven't yet been published?Any pointers would be greatly appreciated.