*[_type == 'post' && slug.current == $postSlug && partner->slug.current == $partnerSlug] { "post": @{ ..., images[]{..., asset->{...}} }, "collection": *[_type == 'collection' && slug.current == $collectionSlug && partner->slug.current == $partnerSlug && references(^._id) ]{ ..., posts[]->{ ..., images[]{..., asset->{...}} }, }[0], "partner": *[_type == 'partner' && slug.current == $partnerSlug]{ ..., logo{..., asset->{...}} }[0] }

*[_type == 'post' && slug.current == $postSlug && partner->slug.current == $partnerSlug] { "post": @{ ..., images[]{..., asset->{...}} }, "collection": *[_type == 'collection' && slug.current == $collectionSlug && references(^._id) ]{ ..., posts[]->{ ..., images[]{..., asset->{...}} }, }[0], "partner": *[_type == 'partner' && slug.current == $partnerSlug]{ ..., logo{..., asset->{...}} }[0] }

*[_type == 'post' && slug.current == $postSlug && partner->slug.current == $partnerSlug] { "post": @{ ..., images[]{..., asset->{...}} }, "collection": *[_type == 'collection' && slug.current == $collectionSlug && partner->slug.current == $partnerSlug ]{ ..., posts[]->{ ..., images[]{..., asset->{...}} }, }[0], "partner": *[_type == 'partner' && slug.current == $partnerSlug]{ ..., logo{..., asset->{...}} }[0] }

Hi, I am trying to understand why the "collection" in the below query is never returned (using -> and references(^._id) in the same filter doesn't work). Everything is linked/referenced correctly (the collection has a reference to the partner and it also references the post).Where as this query always returns a "collection":As does this query:Basically the point of the query is given three slugs, I want to bring back all the documents for all three AND ensure the documents reference each other correctly (the collection references both the post and the partner, the post references the partner).Anyway, any advice would be greatly appreciated!